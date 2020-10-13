17,181 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $352.51. 125,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

