15,134 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 1,701,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.