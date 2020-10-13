1,321 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. 52,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

