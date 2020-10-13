-$1.21 EPS Expected for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.24). Interpace Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($1.90) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Interpace Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

