-$1.21 EPS Expected for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($1.17). Interpace Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interpace Biosciences.

IDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of Interpace Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

