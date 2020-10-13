-$1.21 EPS Expected for Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) to report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interpace Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the highest is ($1.17). Interpace Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($5.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($3.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interpace Biosciences.
IDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Shares of IDXG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.51. Interpace Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
Interpace Biosciences Company Profile
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interpace Biosciences (IDXG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.