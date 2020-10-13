0x Achieves Market Capitalization of $315.76 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $315.76 million and approximately $47.49 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003723 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, BitBay, Gate.io and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00098452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01510250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154944 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 743,255,196 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, FCoin, Liqui, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Hotbit, Gate.io, IDEX, OTCBTC, Binance, Iquant, Mercatox, Kucoin, Upbit, Coinone, Bittrex, WazirX, BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, ABCC, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Independent Reserve, OKEx, CoinTiger, Bithumb, Gatecoin, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Poloniex, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Huobi, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Crex24, Bilaxy, GOPAX, Livecoin, DDEX, HitBTC, DigiFinex and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

