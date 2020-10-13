$0.24 EPS Expected for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $277.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.69.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $1,327,393.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $1,540,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,803 shares in the company, valued at $49,872,070.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,759 shares of company stock worth $46,825,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 378.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.52. 6,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,286. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.86 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.92. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $317.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

