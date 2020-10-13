-$0.13 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Tenaris posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TS. Barclays downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $16.20 to $14.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Tenaris by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenaris by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

TS stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

