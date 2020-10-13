$0.03 EPS Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Landec posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of Landec stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Landec by 48.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Landec by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 29.0% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Landec in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

