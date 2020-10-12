ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Trading 7.3% Higher

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.86. 921,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 383,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of research firms have commented on ZVO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on ZovioInc . from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised ZovioInc . from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million.

In other news, CAO Steve Burkholder sold 12,962 shares of ZovioInc . stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $81,919.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Craig sold 42,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $260,705.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVO. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZovioInc . by 1.0% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,839,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZovioInc . in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in ZovioInc . by 14.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ZovioInc . by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

