Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to “Buy”

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALA. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

Shares of CALA stock remained flat at $$3.77 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 234,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,526. The stock has a market cap of $266.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 53.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

