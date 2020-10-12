Zacks Investment Research Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) to Hold

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

CarGurus stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,675. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.86. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.88.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 38,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $882,484.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,119,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,113,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after acquiring an additional 353,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 34.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.