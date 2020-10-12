Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Sell

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

BXRX stock remained flat at $$2.86 during midday trading on Monday. 185,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,365. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

