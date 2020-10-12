Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Welbilt reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.09 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.12. 707,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,901. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 33.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

