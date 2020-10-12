Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). RPC posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Citigroup upped their target price on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Shares of RES stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 955,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $591.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 351,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of RPC by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RPC in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

