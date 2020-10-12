Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Post $0.63 EPS

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.71. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

PACW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 263.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 567,849 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 140.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 162,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.