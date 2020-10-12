Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Insiders have sold 222,459 shares of company stock valued at $16,954,176 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,818,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,358,000 after acquiring an additional 35,197 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,651 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.