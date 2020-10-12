Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce $336.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.20 million. Infinera posted sales of $325.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.51 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INFN shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on Infinera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.78. 1,434,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16. Infinera has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $195,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,169 shares of company stock valued at $301,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 10.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 212,967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

