Zacks: Analysts Expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oceaneering International from $3.65 to $5.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 25,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 722,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.