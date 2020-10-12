Zacks: Analysts Expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 640.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,156. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

