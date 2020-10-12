Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYRA traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. 44,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,105. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.02.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

