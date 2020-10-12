Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.32). Gamida Cell posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11).

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,900,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,885 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter valued at $8,732,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth about $8,124,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Gamida Cell by 114.4% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Gamida Cell by 412.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,097,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 883,198 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 356,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,308. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.