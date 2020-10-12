Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.61. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 253,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $96.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.