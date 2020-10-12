Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will post $295.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $314.00 million and the lowest is $270.00 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $530.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

CNX Resources stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. CNX Resources has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

