Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Announce -$2.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($1.55). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 595.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.56) to ($5.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,715,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 41,068.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511,373 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 29.7% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,289,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% during the second quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,480 shares during the period.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,468,442. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.81. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.