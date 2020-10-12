Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading Up 8.8%

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85. 156,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 186,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunji stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) by 17,897.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Yunji worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

