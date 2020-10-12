YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.94

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 96338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77.

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.