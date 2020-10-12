Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Down 5.9%

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.89. 909,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 704,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $196.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNET. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 1,501.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xunlei by 417.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 268,687 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xunlei in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 292,486 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

