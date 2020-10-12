Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Trading Up 6.2%

Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 1,242,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 880,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Xperi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Moloney bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $48,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,398.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Armaly bought 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,008.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 171,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,378.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,594 shares of company stock worth $355,367. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Xperi by 0.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Xperi by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Xperi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.