XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) Increases Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $18.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON XPP traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,730 ($61.80). 47,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,253. XP Power has a 1 year low of GBX 2,062.05 ($26.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,926 ($64.36). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,447.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,630.88. The stock has a market cap of $887.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40.

In related news, insider James E. Peters sold 25,000 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,094 ($53.49), for a total value of £1,023,500 ($1,337,209.30). Also, insider James E. Peters sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,300 ($56.18), for a total transaction of £2,150,000 ($2,808,988.76).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPP. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of XP Power from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,050 ($52.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

