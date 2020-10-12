XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Up 21.7%

Shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) were up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,358,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 204,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.02.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.