WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.38

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.38 and last traded at $87.38, with a volume of 5823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

WTKWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.44.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

