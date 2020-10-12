Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million.

WPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,442. The company has a market capitalization of $269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 401,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

