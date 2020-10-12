VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.82

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 12017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VOLVO AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

