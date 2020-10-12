Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Insider Purchases A$19,000.00 in Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$19,000.00 ($13,571.43).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vgi Partners Asian alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,980.00 ($13,557.14).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Robert Luciano purchased 3,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$5,715.00 ($4,082.14).

On Friday, September 25th, Robert Luciano acquired 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.89 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,890.00 ($13,492.86).

On Monday, July 27th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$47,625.00 ($34,017.86).

On Friday, July 17th, Robert Luciano acquired 27,500 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of A$50,627.50 ($36,162.50).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.10 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.19.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vgi Partners Asian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vgi Partners Asian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.