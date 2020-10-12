Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 5.6%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.47. 663,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 803,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on VERI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $289.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

