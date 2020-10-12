VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) Trading 7.6% Higher

VerifyMe Inc (OTCMKTS:VRME)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.55. 169,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 73,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VerifyMe stock. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe Inc (OTCMKTS:VRME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.74% of VerifyMe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed for gaming industry, as well as for anti-counterfeit protection of tags and labels in the apparel industry; and SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products.

