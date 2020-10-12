Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 2,394,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the average daily volume of 434,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCNX. BTIG Research cut Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vaccinex Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Vaccinex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.