USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One USDJ token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008680 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

USDJ Token Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 12,695,736 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

