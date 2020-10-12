Uquid Coin Price Hits $5.31 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $5.31 or 0.00045599 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Livecoin, CoinExchange and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $53.15 million and $8.69 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.47 or 0.04851457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00052906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00031579 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates, OOOBTC, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

