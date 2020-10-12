Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.56

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Monday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BBOX stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 164.50 ($2.15). 4,877,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 165.40 ($2.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) by GBX (0.04) ($0.00). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 735.1267432 EPS for the current year.

BBOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 149.17 ($1.95).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.