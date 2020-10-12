Traceability Chain (TAC) Price Up 23.9% This Week

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded up 25% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Traceability Chain has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX and FCoin. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $642,261.93 and $2,086.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00092432 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009488 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021367 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00049809 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,798,174 tokens. Traceability Chain’s official message board is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, LBank and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

