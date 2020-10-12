Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $37.88 million and $2.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005154 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020808 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001815 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.