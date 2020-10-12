The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. BofA Securities raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities upgraded The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in The Western Union by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,437. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

