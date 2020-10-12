The First of Long Island (FLIC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ: FLIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/1/2020 – The First of Long Island was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2020 – The First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

9/28/2020 – The First of Long Island had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – The First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2020 – The First of Long Island was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/2/2020 – The First of Long Island was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

FLIC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,866. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $394.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Get The First of Long Island Co alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 25.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.