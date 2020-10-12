TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.12

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.12 and last traded at $73.08, with a volume of 3195127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.84.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.01 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

