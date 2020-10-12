Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Up 11.9%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares shot up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.20. 188,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 207% from the average session volume of 61,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $285.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. Analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $426,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 189,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

