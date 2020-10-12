SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $16.52. 15,145,866 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 4,823,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.43.

SPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 830.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

