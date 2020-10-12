STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. STMicroelectronics posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.49.

STM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. 3,927,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.