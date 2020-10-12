Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.00

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $77.66, with a volume of 291691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $4,278,305.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,077.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 527 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 951,362 shares of company stock worth $55,140,165. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.